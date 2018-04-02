Missouri Must Let Inmates Have Abortions

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Missouri must let pregnant inmates have abortions, and must take them to clinics for the procedure. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dean Whipple in Kansas City applies to all female prisoners in Missouri. In October, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the state had to let a specific inmate have an abortion. Then, the American Civil Liberties Union asked the court to make the ruling a class action for all imprisoned pregnant women in Missouri.