Missouri National Guard Soldier Dies in Training Accident

GUATEMALA - A Missouri National Guard soldier died Monday while performing his annual training duties in Guatemala.

Staff Sgt. Robert J. Traxel, 34, of Union died when he was struck in the head by a tree limb that was knocked loose due to wind generated by helicopter rotor blades during the training exercise.

He was providing public affairs support for "Beyond the Horizon Guatemala". Traxel was a public affairs broadcast specialist with the 70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment out of Jefferson City.

He was also a decorated soldier serving in Afghanistan in 2008 and Iraq in 2011 with the Army.

Funeral arrangements are currently pending.