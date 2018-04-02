Missouri National Guard to Search for Missing Baby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is sending members of the National Guard to Kansas City to help search for a missing baby. Nixon said Saturday that 25 members of a guard police company will help look for Lisa Irwin, who was 10 months old when she was reported missing Oct. 4. Her parents say she disappeared from her crib sometime overnight.

Also Saturday, police searched an abandoned home after receiving a call about diapers and a backpack inside. But investigators say the items appear to have been in the house far longer than two weeks and likely wouldn't offer any evidence.

Police also say a homeless man seen in the neighborhood has been arrested on an outstanding warrant but isn't a suspect. Police want to question him as they had neighbors.