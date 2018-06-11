Missouri National Guard welcomes home Jefferson City unit

JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri National Guard is welcoming home Detachment 40, Operational Support Airlift Agency Command (OSACOM) Friday afternoon.

Detachment 40 deployed to Afghanistan in October 2013 in support of overseas contingency operations. The unit flew combat missions 24 hours a day during its deployment. Maj. Matthew Styles and 1st Sgt. Jason Walling led the unit. Styles said Joint Task Force Observe, Detect, Identify, Neutralize (ODIN) played an important role in the combat missions.

"The members of JTF ODIN would scan the area, find the enemy, and direct attack elements to deliver direct fire and precision armament onto enemy positions," Styles said. "These critical missions provided support and saved numerous soldiers and local Afghans in the area when called upon. Joint Task Force ODIN's performance record was stellar and unmatched even among the previous eight years of JTF ODIN's history."

Along with units from four other states, Detachment 40 was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. This is the third time the unit was deployed to the Middle East. It was previously deployed to Kuwait and Afghanistan.

The welcome home ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. in Jefferson City.