Missouri Native Grass Nominated as National Guard Chief

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - President Barack Obama has nominated a Missouri native to serve as the next chief of the National Guard Bureau.

Army Lt. Gen. Frank Grass currently serves as deputy commander of U.S. Northern Command. He began his career by enlisting in the Missouri Army National Guard in 1969 at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis.

As head of the National Guard Bureau, Grass will be the senior uniformed officer responsible for all policies and programs affecting the Army and Air National Guard. His appointment still needs confirmation from the U.S. Senate.