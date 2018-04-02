Missouri Native Killed In Brazil Crash

JACKSON - A southeast Missouri man says his son was aboard a Brazilian jetliner that crashed in the Amazon jungle last Friday. Authorities believe there were no survivors. Paul Hancock of Jackson says his 35-year-old son Douglas Hancock was flying back to his home in Rio de Janeiro when the Boeing 737 clipped a smaller plane. The jetliner with 155 people aboard crashed in jungle so dense that crews had to cut down trees to clear a space for rescue helicopters to land. The younger Hancock was a graduate of Jackson High School and met his Brazilian wife while attending Washington University in St. Louis. He moved to Brazil in 2000 to work for McKenzie Company and started his own business three years ago.