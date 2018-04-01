Missouri Nonprofit Worries Big Gift Was a Mistake

HOLLISTER - Officials at a southwest Missouri nonprofit say a large cash gift may have been made by mistake, and they hope to find the possibly unwitting donor.

Selfless Blessings Incorporated serves people in need in Taney County. The organization says a volunteer came across the cash while sorting donated items at its storefront location in Hollister.

The amount of money hasn't been revealed, but it was enough to raise concern. Selfless Blessings' founder, Andrea Berdine, said in a news release Friday the organization wants to be sure the cash wasn't someone's personal savings that got donated by mistake.

The group says anyone wanting to claim the cash has 59 days to do so and must be able to provide certain identifying details.