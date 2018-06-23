Missouri nursing home caregiver charged with raping patient

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri man has been charged with sexually assaulting a patient at the nursing home where he worked.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 25-year-old John Carrier, of Nixa, was charged Tuesday with rape and sodomy. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

He was a caregiver at Life Enhancement Village in Nixa. Court documents allege that he assaulted a woman who is under legal guardianship and has a diminished mental capacity. The woman told police she did not want to have sex with him, but followed his directions because she was afraid of him, and he was a staff member telling her what to do.

The administrative assistant at the nursing home told The Associated Press that the owner isn't commenting.