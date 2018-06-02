Missouri Offering Tax Break on Energy Star Appliances

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Shoppers have a few days to save a few dollars on appliances bought in Missouri, thanks to temporary state tax break. Missouri's fourth annual "Green Sales Tax Holiday" began Thursday and continues through next Wednesday.

The state is waiving its 4.225 percent sales tax on certain appliances with Energy Star ratings that are bought during the period. The deal applies to washing machines, refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners and heat pumps.

The sales tax waiver only applies to the first $1,500 of the price of each appliance. That means consumers could save up to $63 in state sales taxes. Some local governments also are waiving their sales tax during the special period.