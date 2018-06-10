Missouri officer charged with child abuse

By: The Associated Press

FARMINGTON (AP) - An eastern Missouri police officer is facing child abuse charges for allegedly throwing a 4-year-old boy against a wall.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that 38-year-old Jay Bellis of Farmington was hired by the Leadwood Police Department on March 12. He is charged with felony child abuse.

Police say Bellis admitted losing his temper and throwing the child, causing the boy to hit his head on a kitchen cabinet, and causing the boy's ear to bleed while disciplining him for misbehaving at daycare.

Bellis is jailed on $50,000 bond and does not have a listed attorney.