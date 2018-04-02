Missouri Officials Close 3 Beaches for High Bacteria

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri park officials are closing swimming beaches at three state parks because of high bacteria levels.



The Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday the public beaches at Mark Twain and Harry S. Truman state parks were closed. At the Lake of the Ozarks, Grand Glaize beach, also called public beach No. 2, also was closed.



Another public beach at the Lake of the Ozarks in Kaiser will remain open. The campground beach at Truman State Park also will be open, and park visitors can get a free pass from the park office to swim at the campground beach.



Park officials closed the beaches based on results from water samples taken Monday.