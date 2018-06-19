Missouri Officials Expect Plenty of Ducks for Hunting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri officials say there should be plenty of good hunting even though there may be fewer ducks in the sky this fall.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimated the number of breeding ducks at 45.6 million this year - down 6 percent from last year's record high.

The state Conservation Department says ducks should still be abundant, if weather conditions cause them to migrate at the right time.

Missouri has a tiered hunting season for waterfowl.

In northern Missouri, the youth season begins Oct. 19 and the regular season starts Oct. 26. In the middle part of the state, the youth season starts Oct. 26 and the regular season starts Nov. 2. In southern Missouri, the youth season starts Nov. 23 and the regular season begins Nov. 28.