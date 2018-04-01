Missouri officials hold drunk driving simulation

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri National Guard partnered with state and county officials to create a simulated drunk driving-accident situation Wednesday at the Ike Skelton Training Site in Jefferson City.

Members of the National Guard wore face paint and artificial wounds to make the simulation as realistic as possible.

National Guard First Lieutenant Frank Smody said it is important for soldiers to have this kind of training, because they could be in that situation in the future.

"That could be them that could be in that accident," Smody said. "That could be them that has a son or a daughter that is injured or killed."

Officials played a variety of roles in the simulation, such as a grandmother, mother and girlfriend of victims in the accident. A consultant for the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety said the simulation needed to look as real as possible for maximum effectiveness.

National statistics show approximately 4,000 soldiers are arrested every year for driving under the influence of alcohol. The National Guard plans to use video taken at the simulation to show future members how to handle a drunk driving accident.

"Even if it saves one life, that's what this is all about," Smody said. "Saving lives."