Missouri Officials Oppose Forest Sale Plan

The administration wants to sell up to 200,000 acres of national forest throughout the country to help fund rural schools in 41 states. But Gov. Blunt said most of the money would go to other states. Senators Kit Bond and Jim Talent, along with Congresswoman Jo Ann Emerson, also oppose the plan. Most of the land for sale is in Emerson's southeast Missouri district. There are two parcels of the forest in mid-Missouri, one in Boone County and one in Callaway County. Both are about 10 miles from Ashland, off Highway 63.