Missouri officials say heavier truck cargo could hurt roads

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri transportation officials say a bill to end weight limits on trucks carrying livestock and grain would damage state bridges and roadways.

The concerns came along with praise from farmers who told the Senate's agriculture committee on Wednesday the bill would help foster the state's agricultural industry.

The legislation would expand a current law that removed weight limits on trucks carrying milk across the state.

But officials from the Department of Transportation warned that the additional weight could hurt roads at a time when money for repairs is already strained.

Chief Engineer Ed Hassinger said the proposal could result in bridge closures and damaged road surfaces.

Republican Senator Brian Munzlinger of Williamstown says he plans to keep the proposal in the bill, which includes several other agricultural provisions.