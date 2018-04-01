Missouri officials search for child taken by father

BOURBON (AP) — Missouri officials are searching for a 2-year-old boy who was taken from his grandparents' home in Bourbon by his non-custodial father.

The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory Tuesday night for Damian Glore, who is 3-feet tall, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a green Ninja Turtles T-shirt and green pants.

Authorities believe the boy is with his non-custodial parents, Devin and Laina Glore. Devin Glore may have a handgun and should be considered dangerous. Authorities say he might be heading for his apartment in Branson.

Devin Glore is about 5-feet-8 and 135 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a large lump on his forehead.

A description of Glore's vehicle was not available.