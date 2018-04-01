Missouri Officials' Travel Budgets reach $30,000

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Outside groups paid nearly $30,000 for Missouri statewide elected officials to travel out-of-state

last year. Reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission show most of that was for Attorney General Chris Koster, who took three separate trips in 2010: to Israel, to China and India and to New Orleans. The American Israel Friendship League and the Aspen Institute-Rodel Fellowships in Public Leadership program for young elected leaders paid more than $25,000 for Koster's travel expenses. Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder reported $3,500 in travel for an Alzheimer's disease summit in Florida and for health care debates in New York. Secretary of State Robin Carnahan reported $1,200 for a trip to Washington for discussions with Chinese leaders. The governor, auditor and treasurer reported no travel outside Missouri that was paid for by others.