Missouri, Oklahoma Governors Set Wager on Cotton Bowl Game

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon has made a friendly wager with Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin on the outcome of Friday night's Cotton Bowl game between their respective alma maters, the No. 8 Missouri Tigers and the No. 13 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Both Governors are wagering food products from their states, with the food to be donated to a food bank or pantry in the state of the winning team. Gov. Nixon is staking a spiral sliced city ham (with homemade honey ham glaze) and a smoked turkey, delicacies from Burgers' Smokehouse, located in California, Mo.

Gov. Fallin is wagering a food basket with about 50 pounds of products donated by the Made in Oklahoma Coalition.

If the Tigers win, the food from Oklahoma will be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri. If the Cowboys prevail, the ham and turkey will be donated to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

"Our Tigers have had an outstanding 11-2 campaign in only their second year in the premier football conference in the country," said Gov. Nixon, a 1978 graduate of the University of Missouri and a 1981 graduate of the University's School of Law. "I look forward to watching the Tigers claim the Cotton Bowl title on Friday, and sending the Cowboys home empty-handed across the Red River."

Fallin, a 1977 OSU graduate, said she is confident the 10-2 Cowboys will be able to corral the Tigers.

"It is definitely an exciting time for both universities to be playing in a historic bowl game like the Cotton Bowl," Gov. Fallin said. "I appreciate Governor Nixon for showing good sportsmanship by participating in this friendly wager as we continue to raise awareness about hunger in both states. I look forward to the delivery of these goods when the Cowboys win!"

The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.