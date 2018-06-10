Missouri One Call Brings Famous Chopper to Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A motorcycle designed by Discovery Channel's American Chopper program roared into the State Capitol Wednesday.

This bike designed to promote calling 8-1-1 for safe digging is currently touring the country to promote safe digging.

Calling 8-1-1 before digging is not just recommended, it's required by law. Event organizers say they came out to the Capitol to inform people of the dangers of not calling before digging.

Hundreds of people came out to the South Lawn of the Capitol to check out the bike. One fan said he came out to see the motorcycle because he's never missed an episode of American Chopper and wanted to see some of the work in person.