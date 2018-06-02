Missouri Opens Attorney Disciplinary Process

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri residents are now able to obtain more information about disciplinary actions against attorneys under investigation for legal misconduct.

A state Supreme Court order that took effect on Sunday grants public access to misconduct cases when the state Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel files a disciplinary charge with an advisory panel -- but only after the attorney has responded.

Previously, public access was allowed only when the disciplinary office filed an administrative charge with the Supreme Court, which oversees attorney discipline in the state.

Missouri is also developing rules to let citizens attend attorney disciplinary hearings or review hearing transcripts. Forty other states have similar rules in place.