Missouri organization hosts Stewards of Children training

COLUMBIA - Adults attended training to prevent the growth of an alarming statistic on Sunday.

Children’s Grove and the Office of Child Advocate hosted a Stewards of Children training. Stewards of Children is the sexual abuse prevention curriculum being trained across Missouri.

“We are trying to instill that it is each and every adult’s responsibility to protect every child. In the old day, we would tell children ‘Don’t let anybody touch you,’ which was really putting the pressure on the children and the responsibility on the children to protect themselves,” said Kelly Schultz, the Director of the Office of Child Advocate. “Now we talk to adults about their responsibility in reducing isolated, one-on-one situations where one adult is with one child or even one child is left with another child.”

According to Schultz, one in ten children are violated by their eighteenth birthday.

“We do see adults whether intentionally or unintentionally violating a child’s boundaries,” she said.

Schultz is a mother of her own. She is a foster mom who has helped to raise seventeen children. She said she feels a personal connection for wanting to help children.

“As a professional I would love to put myself out of a job. I would love to be able to do so much prevention work that I didn’t have to do review work at all, but as a mother I wanted to make sure that my children are safe and protected,” she said.

The training was held from 2-4:15 p.m. at the Daniel Boone Regional Library.