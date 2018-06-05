Missouri Paint Horse Club Show Gallops Back to CMEC

BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri Paint Horse Club Horse Show made its return to the Central Missouri Events Center Saturday, coincidentally on the same day as the national Kentucky Derby. Paint horse riders from all age groups will compete in a variety of events from early morning all the way into the evening.

Club president and show manager Kim Garrett told KOMU 8 News said breeding standards for paint show horses are complex.

"It has to be a breeding of a quarterhorse or a thoroughbred and they have to be in the regular registry. They have to have at least a two-inch spot and it has to be behind their ears, above their knees and above their hocks," Garrett said.

And despite the recent bad weather, Garrett said the turnout for the first day was better than expected.

"Oh, it's been great despite the weather. We have people from Illinois, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, we have them from all over the Midwest," Garrett said.

The show will continue all day Sunday and will return to the CMEC Memorial Day Weekend. To find out more about the show and show schedule, click here.