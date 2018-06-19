Missouri Pair Offer Reward in Iowa for Jewelry

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A Missouri couple is offering a $10,000 reward for the return of heirloom jewelry believed lost at a Davenport hotel.

The Quad-City Times says Lynn and Randy Potter remember seeing the clutch purse containing the jewelry as they were getting out of their car at the Hotel Blackhawk on Saturday night.

They went to their room, then downstairs to get something to eat. The next morning they discovered the purse wasn't in their room.

Lynn Potter, of Wooldridge, Mo, says two rings in the purse have deep sentimental value. She says one was her mother's, the other her grandmother's.

Hotel security's records show no one entered the room except for the Potters.

Davenport Police Capt. Dale Sievert says his office is taking calls on the case.