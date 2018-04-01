Missouri panel drafts reforms after prison harassment claims

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A special Missouri legislative committee is offering recommendations on how to reform the state's prison system in response to reports of sexual harassment and other misconduct by corrections employees.

The House Subcommittee on Corrections Workforce Environment and Conduct on Tuesday said its suggestions are meant to eliminate what it said was the hostile employee environment to which corrections workers were subjected.

The recommendations include a zero tolerance policy and a 24-hour hotline, random employee drug screening and yearly sexual harassment training, new recruitment and hiring procedures for supervisors, and appropriate disciplining of people found guilty of misconduct.

The recommendations will be sent to House Speaker Todd Richardson, who helped form the committee.

A message seeking comment Tuesday from the Missouri Department of Corrections was not immediately returned.