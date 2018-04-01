Missouri panel hears objections to voter photo ID proposal

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Republican lawmakers say requiring photo identification at the polls will prevent voter impersonation fraud.

Bill sponsor Rep. Tony Dugger, of Hartville, said during a House hearing on Tuesday that he has included exemptions for older Missourians and a way for those without a valid, non-expired photo identification to get one free of charge.

The bill would make Missouri one of the strictest states for voter identification.

Only non-expired Missouri or federal government issued ID would be accepted.

Voters must approve a constitutional amendment to allow the state to require photo ID because the Missouri Supreme Court has ruled any photo ID requirement violates individual voting rights.

Opponents say the legislation seeks to disenfranchise groups who traditionally support Democrats and are less likely to have a photo ID.