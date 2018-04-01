Missouri panel ponders Iraq, Afghanistan war memorial

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A memorial at the Missouri Capitol may be expanded to honor veterans from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Tentative plans for a privately funded update of the Veterans Memorial were informally endorsed by the Missouri State Capitol Commission at a meeting Monday.

The memorial, dedicated in 1991, honors every war the United States has been in since Missouri became a state. The most recent commemoration is for the first Gulf War.

Jefferson City resident J.C. Standlee said he's been doing research into how the memorial could be updated. He wanted approval from the commission to move forward in talks with veterans groups and businesses interested in working on the memorial.

Sen. Mike Kehoe, of Jefferson City, said he's spoken with several veterans groups that are interested in providing funding.