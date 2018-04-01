Missouri Parks to Offer Free Breakfast to Campers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Campers at some Missouri state parks could receive a free breakfast this weekend. The state Department of Natural Resources says that people who camp Friday night at any of 11 designated parks will get a free breakfast Saturday morning. The sites offering the breakfast deal are Crowder State Park near Trenton; Knob Noster State Park; Lake Wappapello State Park north of Poplar Bluff; Pomme de Terre State Park near Pittsburg; Robertsville State Park; Stockton State Park; Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville; Trail of Tears State Park near Jackson; Harry S Truman State Park near Warsaw; Mark Twain State Park near Stoutsville; and Wakonda State Park near La Grange.