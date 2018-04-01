Missouri Participates in National Kids to Parks Day

COLUMBIA - Saturday marked national "Kids to Parks Day," and National Park Trust encourages every family in America to visit a national, state or local park.

Last year nearly 200 mayors across the country signed official national "Kids to Parks Day" proclamations and more than 15,000 families participated.

This year, 45 of 50 states are officially participating in national "Kids to Parks Day," and eight towns in Missouri are officially participating as well, including Columbia and Jefferson City.