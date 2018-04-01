Missouri patrol says accidents, drownings increased

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said more people have drowned already in the state this year than in all of 2014.

The patrol also said in a statement Monday that there have been more traffic fatalities this year. Preliminary statistics show Missouri has had 437 traffic fatalities so far in 2015, compared to 412 fatalities during the same period in 2014.

The patrol said 30 people have drowned in Missouri this year, which is 1 more than drowned in Missouri in all of 2014.

The patrol is urging people to take safety precautions, like wearing seat belts and life jackets. The patrol said most of the people killed in traffic accidents this year weren't wearing seat belts.