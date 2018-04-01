Missouri patrol trooper, suspect injured in shooting

NORTH KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper and a suspect he was trying to arrest are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a confrontation at a casino parking garage.

The patrol said in a news release that two troopers were investigating a report of a suspicious person Friday night at Harrah's Casino when they found the 35-year-old suspect from Kansas City at Harrah's Casino.

A preliminary investigation indicates the suspect resisted arrest. The patrol said when the man shot one of the troopers, the other trooper shot the suspect.

The suspect is hospitalized Saturday with serious injuries. The trooper, a 26-year patrol veteran, suffered moderate injuries. The second trooper was not injured.

The patrol said the vehicle the suspect was standing next to in the parking garage had been stolen.