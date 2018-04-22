Missouri pawn shop owner found guilty on weapon, assault charges

JEFFERSON CITY - A jury found a Mexico man guilty of assault and weapons charges Thursday after he shot a gun at a car full of people in 2014.

Attorney General Chris Koster said Friday a jury found Richard Whipple, 41, guilty on two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of first degree tampering and three counts of third degree assault.

Whipple was arrested in Jun. 2014 when he fired a gun at a van in the parking lot of his pawn shop.

A news release from Koster's office said Whipple "became angry at a man and pointed a 9mm Keltec semi-automatic pistol at the man, who was sitting in a van."

The man then reportedly put the van in reverse and backed away as Whipple shot into the vehicle.

There were two other people in the van at the time. While no one was injured, the jury found Whipple "created a grave risk of death or serious physical injury," the news release said.