Missouri Pedestrian Killed on Highway I-70

LAFAYETTE COUNTY — A pedestrian is pronounced dead Monday night after being hit by a truck.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 25-year-old John E. Brown of St Louis was killed when walking into the right lane of traffic on I-70.

A 38-year-old male, of Philpot, Kentucky, was the driver of the 2011 Dodge Ram that killed Brown. Officials reported his truck to be traveling westbound when the accident occurred.

The county coroner pronounced Brown dead at 10:35 p.m. The body was then transported to the Lafayette Regional Morgue. The traffic report states that next of kin have been notified.

This is Troop A's ninth fatality for 2013.