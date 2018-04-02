Missouri Pilot Escapes Major Injury After Plane Crash

EASTON, Mo. (AP) - A northwest Missouri pilot has escaped serious injury after crashing his small vintage airplane near Missouri 6.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Stephen Blazer of Easton had just taken off when his 1940 Taylorcraft plane experienced a mechanical failure.



The St. Joseph News-Press reported that the plane went down in a bean field Blazer owned.

Neighbors called for help, and Blazer was taken to the hospital with a broken nose and a minor cut to his face. Blazer initially planned to travel to Rosecrans Memorial Airport.