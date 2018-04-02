Missouri Planned Parenthood seeks to expand abortion access
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Planned Parenthood officials in Missouri want a federal judge to block abortion regulations so four additional clinics can offer the procedure.
Leaders on Monday requested some regulations be put on hold while a court case over the constitutionality of the laws plays out.
Laura McQuade and Mary Kogut said Planned Parenthood plans to offer drug-induced and surgical abortions in Columbia and Springfield if regulations are temporarily blocked. They said drug-induced abortions also would be offered in Joplin and Kansas City.
The women are presidents and CEOs of Missouri's Planned Parenthood centers.
Missouri now only has one abortion clinic — a Planned Parenthood center in St. Louis.
Planned Parenthood is suing Missouri over regulations that leaders say limit abortion access.
The U.S. Supreme Court in June ruled similar Texas regulations unconstitutional.
