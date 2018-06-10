Missouri plans to seek death penalty for Mexican national

By: The Associated Press

Pablo Serrano-Vitorino

MONTGOMERY CITY - Missouri prosecutors plan to pursue the death penalty for a Mexican national in the shooting death of a man a day after he allegedly killed four people in Kansas.

Prosecutors in Montgomery County west of St. Louis submitted court papers Friday saying they will seek capital punishment for Pablo Serrano-Vitorino if he's convicted of first-degree murder in the March 8 shooting death of Randy Nordman at that man's New Florence home.

A judge last week ordered Serrano-Vitorino to stand trial in that case. Arraignment is scheduled for June 1.

Serrano-Vitorino also is accused in Kansas of killing a Kansas City, Kansas, neighbor and three other men at the neighbor's home on March 7.

An attorney for Serrano-Vitorino did not return a phone call seeking comment Friday.