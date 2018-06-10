Missouri Pledges Allegiance to Big 12 for Now

COLUMBIA (AP) -- The University of Missouri will remain a member of the Big 12 as the nine remaining schools move forward after the conference's future was in doubt.

Missouri chancellor Brady Deaton pledged the school's commitment to the league at a packed news conference Thursday night in Jesse Hall.

Deaton's comments came moments after he and other Big 12 chancellors and presidents agreed to accept conference commissioner Dan Beebe's resignation. Deaton chairs the conference board.

He did not specifically address reports that Missouri was considering a move to the Southeastern Conference other than to note that many schools, including Missouri, "had one type of communication or another with every BCS conference" in recent weeks.

Deaton also said the Big 12 will consider adding new members, but did not mention any specific targets.

If it's the Big 12 Conference....well, the changes just keep on coming. Today a change at the top.

Big 12 commissioner Dan Beebe resigned after four plus years on the job. Beebe Beleaguered, with three schools; Nebraska, Colorado and soon Texas A and M leaving the league.



As league members look for stability, one of the conference powers, Oklahoma, demanded a new commissioner. Former Big Eight commissioner Chuck Neinas replaces Beebe on an interim basis. Neinas is familiar with many key figures at the remaining Big 12 schools.



"I'm close to Dan Beebe and he is a good man and he has worked tirelessly and whether that was necessary or not, certainly that was the decision that the board and Dan reached, my understanding is mutually," said Mike Alden, Missouri athletic director. "But was it necessary to be able to do that, I'm not sure I'm the person to judge that."



The Big 12 will look to expand by at least one school, back to ten, with

A and M's deparutre imminent. Brigham Young, TCU, and Air Force are potential new members.