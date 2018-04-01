Missouri police arrest 140 protesters over minimum wage

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in St. Louis and Kansas City say they made roughly 140 arrests of protesters who pressed for a $15 per hour minimum wage.

KSHB-TV says Kansas City police confirmed that at least 110 people were arrested Tuesday while they blocked a street. St. Louis police took nearly 30 protesters into custody after they staged a sit-in on a street near a fast-food restaurant.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson had warned that protesters who blocked traffic would be arrested.

Protesters earlier Tuesday blocked a McDonald's drive-through in downtown St. Louis for about a half-hour and managers had to close the dining area.

The protests were among hundreds across the country seeking a $15 minimum wage. Protesters also want a union for fast-food workers.