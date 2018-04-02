Missouri Police Crack Down on Impaired Driving

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department joins a statewide initiative this week cracking down on impaired drivers.

Beginning Thursday, police add additional sobriety checkpoints throughout Columbia along with additional patrolling.

According to the Arrive Alive program, 231 people were killed in 2012 statewide due to alcohol or drug related road accidents. There were 841 people injured statewide from these kinds of incidents. Columbia saw 18 fatalities in 2012 alone.

However, Arrive Alive does have statistics that say so far in 2013, alcohol and drug related road incidents are down 67% from last year.

MoDOT's Traffic and Highway Safety Division supplied a grant to police departments to help pay for overtime workers who will clock extra hours this weekend.

Missouri has a Zero Tolerance Law meaning if you are under 21 years old and are caught with any trace of alcohol, your license will be suspended.

If you cause a fatal crash under the influence, you can be charged with involuntary manslaughter, and face up to seven years of jail time and/or a $5,000 fine.

Your license can be suspended for 90 days on your first conviction. You could be fined up to $500 and spend up to 6 months in jail.

A second conviction results in a yearlong revocation of your license. You could be fined up to $1,000 and spend up to one year in jail.

Any person guilty of a second or subsequent intoxication-related traffic offense will be required to install an ignition interlock device on their car before reinstating driving privileges.

To get involved with the fight against impaired driving or learn more, go to saveMOlives.com.