Missouri police officer charged with assault after shooting

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri police officer has been indicted on assault charges after shooting and injuring a man police were trying to arrest last summer.

Kansas City officer Jacob Ramsey was arraigned Friday after being indicted by a Jackson County grand jury. He's facing charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. A judge entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Investigators say Ramsey shot 37-year-old Anthony Contreras after police went to Contreras' home to serve an arrest warrant on June 24. Police say Contreras was shot while he tried to flee on foot.

Through his attorney, Ramsey waived his right to a jury trial and requested that a judge decide the case. A trial was scheduled for April 2.

The 31-year-old Ramsey is on unpaid administrative leave.