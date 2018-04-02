Missouri postal employee kills self after standoff

By: The Associated Press

ROLLA (AP) — Authorities say a standoff at a Missouri post office ended when a worker was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Rolla police were called to the post office Saturday, with initial reports that the man had taken hostages.

The co-workers left the building shortly after officers arrived but the man refused to surrender. After hours of attempted negotiations, a SWAT team entered the post office and found the man dead.

Police identified him as 33-year-old Benedict Benito, of Rolla.

Capt. Jason Smith said Monday that an investigation determined Benito didn't point his gun at his co-workers or hold them hostage.

Rolla Police Chief Sean Fagan said the man was a good employee who was never in trouble. Police say his motive is not clear.