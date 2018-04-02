Missouri posts job gains, steady unemployment rate

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's unemployment rate held steady in September while the state gained about 8,100 jobs.

Figures released Wednesday by the state Department of Economic Development show the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.3 percent last month - the same rate as August and about the same rate as one year ago.

Missouri's seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment grew by 8,100 jobs during September.

The civilian labor force of more than 3 million people grew by over 15,000 during September. The labor force counts people with jobs and those who are on unemployment but looking for work.