Missouri Prepares for Another Execution

KANSAS CITY (AP) - After going nearly three years without an execution, Missouri is preparing for its second in three weeks.

Allen Nicklasson is scheduled to die at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for killing Richard Drummond, a businessman who stopped to help when he saw a car stranded along Interstate 70 in 1994. Nicklasson and two others forced Drummond to drive to a secluded area, where Nicklasson killed him.

One of the other men, Dennis Skillicorn, was put to death in 2009. The third, Tim DeGraffenreid, was spared the death penalty.

Missouri executed racist serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin on Nov. 20, the state's first-ever execution using a single drug, pentobarbital.

Nicklasson's attorney, Jennifer Herndon, has asked the Missouri Supreme Court to intervene and says she will also seek clemency from Gov. Jay Nixon.

On Monday, the state high court ordered that Herbert Smulls be executed Jan. 29. Smulls was convicted of the 1991 murder of Chesterfield jeweler Stephen Honickman.

Smulls was originally sentenced to death by a St. Louis County jury in 1992. His attorney filed several appeals but the U.S. Supreme Court denied his final appeal in April 2009.