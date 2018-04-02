Missouri Presidential Search Picks Up Pace

COLUMBIA (AP) - University of Missouri curators will meet behind closed doors Saturday morning for the third time this month as they continue to search for a new system president.

The governing board's Presidential Search Committee, which essentially consists of the full board, is scheduled to meet at Jesse Hall on the Columbia campus and by teleconference for out-of-town curators. The search committee meetings are closed to the public.

The curators are seeking a replacement for former President Gary Forsee, who stepped down in January to care for his wife as she battles cancer.

Curators chairman Warren Erdman said in October that he expected the board to narrow the field soon to an unspecified number of finalists.

Those finalists will be interviewed by a 20-member advisory panel.