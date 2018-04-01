Missouri Press Boosters Hold Back-to-school Rally

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A campus group fighting plans to dramatically revamp the University of Missouri Press is holding a public celebration of the academic publishing house as students return to school this week.

The Coalition to Save the University of Missouri Press opposes system President Tim Wolfe's decision to fire the press's 10 employees. Wolfe wants to create a digital-driven alternative overseen by the editor of the the Missouri Review literary journal.

The group will gather at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Union for a series of readings by press authors and other activities. Classes for the fall semester at the Columbia campus begin Monday.

Another group fighting the planned changes says that nearly 40 authors have asked the university to return their publishing rights.