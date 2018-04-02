Missouri Press Foundation Raises Money for The Joplin Globe

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Press Foundation raised more than $63,000 for employees at The Joplin Globe whose homes were destroyed or damaged.

According to a media release, more than 300 individual donations were received from various journalists and organizations. Checks ranged from $5 to $5,000 and additional donations are still arriving.

Donations can be mailed to the Missouri Press Foundation at 802 Locust St., Columbia, MO 65201. Donations by credit card may be made online at http://tinyurl.com/44szw5r.