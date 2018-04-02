Missouri Primary Could Have Low Turnout

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Secretary of State reported Thursday it expects 23 percent of registered voters in Missouri will vote in the primary election next week. However, mid-Missouri numbers look lower. Pettis County officials said they expect 12 percent turnout, while Callaway County had the highest projected percentage of voters at 30 percent. Boone County came in with an estimate of 14 percent turnout.

The people KOMU 8 News spoke with were split over whether or not they would vote. Reasons ranged from voting to get President Barack Obama out of office, to not voting because Newt Gingrich is not on the Missouri ballot.

Many people KOMU 8 News interviewed said it was their duty to vote, while others said they need to educate themselves before voting.