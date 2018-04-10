Missouri principal goes to the wall for his students

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A high school principal in St. Joseph lost a bet with student council members and suffered the consequences: He was taped to a wall.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Lafayette High School Principal Chris Early told his students they could tape him to a wall if they collected 1,000 cans to donate to local food banks. The group brought in more than 3,000 cans.

Pictures posted on Twitter show him posing with students while suspended with grey tape Thursday. Some students are pictured taking selfies with their principal.

Nothing like duct taping your principal to a wall because you raised over 3,000 cans for your Campus Cupboard. ???? @StJosephSchools @LHSIrish @MrEarlyLHS pic.twitter.com/dRLlLbyw3I — LHS STUCO (@IrishSTUCool) December 21, 2017

Early says he's "known for doing silly things" but has never been taped to a wall before.