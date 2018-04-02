Missouri prison head won't seek to work under next governor

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's Department of Corrections director says he's withdrawing his application to continue heading the agency under the next governor following calls for him to leave.

Director George Lombardi in Thursday emails obtained by The Associated Press announced plans to leave when Gov. Jay Nixon's term ends. He says he'll go with as much dignity as he can muster.

Alternative weekly newspaper The Pitch first reported that Missouri between 2012 and 2016 paid more than $7.5 million on settlements and judgments related to those alleging harassment and retaliation in the department.

Republican House Rep. Paul Fitzwater says he and other lawmakers advocated for Lombardi to continue as director under Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens.

Fitzwater says they've abandoned support.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty on Thursday called for Lombardi to resign.