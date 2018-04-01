Missouri proposal would make amendments more difficult

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker is proposing to make it harder to amend the state constitution.

Republican Rep. Elijah Haahr, of Springfield, wants to require a 60 percent vote - instead of a simple majority - to approve constitutional amendments at statewide elections.

Haahr has filed his proposal for lawmakers to consider during the 2015 session. If approved by the General Assembly, it would be referred to the 2016 ballot.

Haahr says he's proposing the higher standard because the Missouri Constitution is being amended with increasing frequency and has grown to well over 100 pages long.

Voters approved five constitutional amendments this year. But two of those amendments - creating a right to farm and limiting the governor's budget-cutting powers - didn't meet Haahr's proposed 60 percent threshold.