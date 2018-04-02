Missouri Proposal Would Open Office in Israel

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Some Missouri lawmakers want the state to open an economic development office in Israel.

A spending plan embraced by a Senate committee would insert $200,000 into the next state budget to open an office in Israel.

The Senate and House have each passed bills that would require the Department of Economic Development to establish an office in Israel. The office would be focused on developing partnerships between Missouri and Israeli businesses in agriculture, biotechnology and other emerging fields.

Missouri already has economic development offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom.